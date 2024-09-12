Japan Freight Railway (JR Freight) has resumed operations for all of its freight trains after a temporary halt following the discovery of data tampering and other irregularities, leading to delays in parcel deliveries nationwide.

Yamato Transport said Thursday that some deliveries are expected to be delayed by at least a day, with the affected shipments being those sent on Tuesday between the Kanto region and Kyushu or Hokkaido.

Sagawa Express made a similar announcement the same day, with possible delays expected for shipments to Hokkaido and Kyushu from the Kanto, Chubu and Kinki regions.