Six years ago, Odessa, an oil town in West Texas probably best known for the high school football team that inspired "Friday Night Lights,” had all of 17 coffee or tea restaurants.

Today, it boasts around 55.

Starbucks has eight outlets in the community, with another expected by the end of the year. A regional brand out of Arkansas, 7 Brew, has put up three drive-thru coffee stands, where it serves drinks like Funnel Cake Macchiatos, Pixie Stick energy drinks and wild berry smoothies. From Oregon, coffee companies Dutch Bros and The Human Bean have also established toeholds in the community, on top of numerous mom-and-pop coffee cafes that have opened in recent years.