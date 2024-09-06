China is combining two of its largest state-backed brokerages to create a new behemoth as it seeks to consolidate the $1.7 trillion sector and build stronger investment banks to compete with overseas financial firms.
Guotai Junan Securities will merge with smaller rival Haitong Securities through a share swap, according to statements from both companies on Thursday. The combination of the firms, both partly owned by Shanghai’s state assets administrator, will create a new entity with assets of 1.6 trillion yuan ($230 billion), topping Citic Securities as the largest brokerage.
The merger is pending approval from the companies’ boards and shareholders, as well as regulatory authorities.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.