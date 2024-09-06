Japan’s household spending was largely unchanged in July, adding to concerns that overall economic growth will stay tepid in the current quarter.
Real outlays, adjusted for inflation, advanced 0.1% from a year ago, the internal affairs ministry reported Friday. The result missed the consensus forecast of a 1.2% gain, and spending declined 1.7% from June.
Spending on housing and education jumped, while outlays on transportation and food declined.
