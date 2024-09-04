Japan’s $1.75 trillion state pension fund may step up purchases of domestic stocks and scale back on foreign bonds in a reallocation of assets that would ripple through global markets, a Bloomberg survey shows.

Almost half of the 21 analysts polled said the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) will boost its allocation target for Japanese equities above the current 25% as part of a portfolio revamp from April. They said an increase in foreign bonds is highly unlikely, as it would involve yen sales that may weaken the currency.

Even a modest increase in purchases of Japanese stocks would bolster sentiment in a market that’s still recovering from its worst rout in decades after the Bank of Japan raised interest rates at the end of July. A gain of just 5 percentage points in the equity target may translate into net buying of more than ¥10 trillion ($69 billion).