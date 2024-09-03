Japanese companies are developing artificial intelligence tools to protect call center workers from "customer harassment," or unreasonable complaints and disruptive behavior by customers.

AI tools, such as those that can modify callers' voices and help train call center workers to deal effectively with angry customers, are expected to help prevent call center workers from quitting. One reason for the industry's high turnover rate is believed to be customers escalating over the phone.

SoftBank and the University of Tokyo have jointly developed technology that can change the tone of an angry caller's voice to reduce its "scariness." AI trained with data from tens of thousands of voices identifies "scary voices" based on volume and intonation.