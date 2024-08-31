Alimentation Couche-Tard is seeking backing from some of Canada’s largest pension funds to support its proposed acquisition of 7-Eleven owner Seven & i Holdings Co., people familiar with the matter said.

The retailer is reaching out to funds including Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan to gauge their interest in providing equity, the people said. It’s seeking to raise several billion dollars from such co-investors, according to the people.

Couche-Tard is considering a range of funding options, from debt financing to issuing stock, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Discussions with the Canadian pension funds are ongoing and no final agreements have been reached.