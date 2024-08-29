Toyota Motor’s sales eked out growth for the first time in six months on strong demand in Europe and Japan, even as recalls in the U.S. hindered the Japanese automaker’s recovery.

The carmaker’s global sales — including subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor and Hino Motors — rose 0.7% to 924,918 units in July, in what is the first up tick after a five straight months of declines, according to a company’s announcement. Worldwide output increased 0.6% to 923,658 units.

While demand was robust in some Asian countries — such as for sports utility vehicles in India — recalls of the company’s Grand Highlander and Lexus TX in the U.S. proved to be a drag on July’s numbers. And while Toyota’s new locally made Granvia minivan saw strong sales in China, the company still faced stiff competition from domestic carmakers in the country in line with most global automakers.