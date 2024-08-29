The government upgraded its monthly economic assessment for the first time in 15 months, citing signs of a recovery in consumption.

The Cabinet Office said in its August report Thursday that the economy is recovering at a moderate pace, and only parts of it are pausing. In July it saw the pause as being more widespread.

The government raised its view on consumer spending for the first time in over a year, noting resilience in spending on goods. It also revised up its assessment for housing construction for the first time in over two years.