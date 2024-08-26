Earlier this month, executives from Alphabet’s Google DeepMind, Microsoft and Meta Platforms joined tech founders in Bangalore to watch one of India’s top artificial intelligence startups unveil a new product that might change how the world’s most populous country uses the technology.

Sarvam AI, often described as India’s OpenAI, introduced software for businesses that can interact with customers using spoken voice rather than just text.

The technology was developed with data from 10 native Indian languages and is priced at a rupee per minute to capture the market.