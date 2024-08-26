After a humiliating setback to its space ambitions, Boeing faces a dilemma that pits its national duty against strained cash reserves.

The decision about the future of the struggling Starliner program now rests with Boeing’s newly installed chief executive officer, Kelly Ortberg, after NASA announced Saturday that it wouldn’t send astronauts home from the space station on the faulty spacecraft.

Following weeks of testing and heated debate, the space agency decided it was safer to use Elon Musk’s SpaceX.