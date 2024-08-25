Since Japan saw China slap a ban on imports of its fishery products a year ago, the country has increased its efforts to explore new markets to sell scallops, its mainstay fishery product.

The efforts led to increases in scallop exports to the United States and other markets, highlighting the scallop supply chain's shift away from China.

The total value of Japanese scallop exports has dropped due to the Chinese ban imposed on Aug. 24, 2023, when the operator of the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant started releasing treated water containing small amounts of tritium into the ocean.