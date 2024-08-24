China is keeping its door tightly shut to Japanese fishery products after imposing an import ban a year ago in protest against the discharge of treated water into the sea from a crippled nuclear power plant in Japan.

Despite Tokyo's repeated assurances that the procedure is safe, Chinese officials still refer to the treated water, which contains small amounts of radioactive tritium, as "nuclear-contaminated water."

Tokyo and Beijing are in talks over the issue but there are no clues yet as to how the situation could be resolved.