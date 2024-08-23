Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda told lawmakers Friday that the central bank would endeavor to do a better job of communicating its views and policies.

His comments to the Lower House came during an extraordinary session of parliament called to discuss the market turmoil that rocked Japan and the world early this month following a surprise rate increase and comments by Ueda that were viewed by some analysts as far too hawkish.

“We understand that it is extremely important to explain our views on the economy and prices and our policy approach to a wide range of people in a careful and easy-to-understand manner,” the central bank chief said.