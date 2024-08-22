Walt Disney has named James Gorman, former CEO of Morgan Stanley, to lead the committee searching for a successor to CEO Bob Iger.

Gorman, who joined the entertainment company’s board this year, oversaw succession at Morgan Stanley, where he continues to serve as executive chairman, Disney said in a statement Wednesday.

CEO succession at Disney has been tumultuous. Iger returned to the post in November 2022 for an initial period of two years after the ouster of his handpicked successor, Bob Chapek. The company has since extended his contract. In Iger’s first tenure, he and the board negotiated several extensions over 15 years.