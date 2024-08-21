Operators of convenience store automated teller machines in Japan are racing to install ATMs outside convenience stores, such as at regional banks, supermarkets and hospitals, as banks are shedding their ATMs to cut costs.

The spread of convenience store ATMs means that they will play a greater role as a crucial part of social infrastructure.

Convenience store ATM services are currently offered by Seven Bank and Lawson Bank as well as E-net, which installs ATMs at FamilyMart's convenience stores jointly with partner banks.