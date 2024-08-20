Uber Technologies-backed Lime is entering Japan’s growing e-scooter ride market in a foray that pits the San Francisco-based startup against homegrown Luup.

Lime, which has a global fleet of around 200,000 e-bikes and scooters, on Monday launched its service in some of Tokyo’s most densely populated neighborhoods of Shibuya, Shinjuku, Meguro and Setagaya wards. Lime now has around 200 electric scooters and more than 40 recharging ports. Tokyo-based Luup, which controls more than 90% of the domestic market in terms of ride mileage, operates 9,100 ports.

"We’re starting small,” Lime CEO Wayne Ting said in an interview. "We want to grow slowly with the city and really earn the trust of local regulators and city officials.”