Tokyo's key 225-issue Nikkei index gained nearly 3% on Friday after U.S. stocks rallied on the back of encouraging consumer data.

The Nikkei stock average jumped 2.88%, or 1,057.76 points, to 37.784.40 in early trade, while the broader Topix index climbed 2.25%, or 58.39 points, to 2,659.14.

"The Japanese market is expected to follow the trend of U.S. stocks rising on the back of the U.S. July retail sales results," Mizuho Securities said.

"In addition, the ongoing depreciation of the yen is likely to support the market."

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.4% while the broad-based S&P 500 added 1.6%

The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index surged by 2.3%.

This came after U.S. retail sales rose 1.0% in July from June, exceeding expectations and reassuring investors about the health of the world's biggest economy.

The dollar rose more than 1% against the yen after the retail sales report was released.

In Tokyo, the dollar fetched ¥149.01.

Among major shares, exporters were higher, with Toyota soaring 2.80% to ¥2,732 and Honda rising 2.26% to ¥1,581.5.

The Nikkei plunged more than 12% last Monday on worries about the U.S. economy and a stronger yen, before soaring more than 10% the following day.