Foreign investors are looking to buy Japanese stocks as the market regains its footing after the steepest decline since Black Monday in 1987, said Bruce Kirk, Goldman Sachs Group's chief Japan equity strategist.

"We were very concerned that the scale of the pullback could result in a pause of foreign investor interest, but that doesn’t seem to have taken place at this stage.

"And if anything, I think the interest levels from certain parts of the foreign investor community have become noticeably higher,” said Kirk, who’s been covering Japanese equities since 2001.