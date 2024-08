In Russia, there appears to be a new rule: Don't mention the war in relation to the ruble.

Russian media and analysts in state-controlled banks have stayed largely silent on a possible link between the 9% fall of the ruble against the U.S. dollar and Ukraine's surprise attack on the Kursk region.

The ruble's slide started on Aug. 6, the first day of the attack — the biggest by a foreign power on Russian sovereign territory since World War Two.