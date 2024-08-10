An Indian craft brewer backed by Japan’s Kirin wants to overtake entrenched global brands by building a $70 million beer factory and raising fresh funds ahead of a public listing in 2026.

B9 Beverages is building a new brewing facility in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, which, once completed, will become India’s biggest beer factory and expand production, founder and Chief Executive Ankur Jain said in an interview. The company currently leases six brewing units and sells an equivalent of 8 million cases of bear a year.

The New Delhi-based company has also appointed investment bank Morgan Stanley to lead another round of fundraising ahead of the IPO.