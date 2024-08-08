Management teams in office buildings and apartment complexes across South Korea are mulling measures to address the risk of fire after an electric vehicle (EV) explosion led to the evacuation of more than 200 families.

An unplugged electric Mercedes-Benz sedan caught fire last Thursday in an underground carpark at an apartment complex in Incheon, west of Seoul, according to fire authorities. More than 700 residents were evacuated due to water and power outages and the blaze damaged some 140 cars, according to the Incheon Metropolitan City government. Twenty three people were hospitalized.

Several office buildings have now banned EVs from entering and parking, according to notices on social media, while some apartment management committees are advising EV owners to be cautious when they charge their cars.