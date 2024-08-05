Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (TSMC), the world's largest semiconductor manufacturer, has pledged to rely solely on renewable energy sources to power its plant in the town of Kikuyo, Kumamoto Prefecture.

For chipmakers, which require the constant use of large amounts of electricity, renewables are costly — but TSMC is proceeding with its decarbonization drive not only as an exercise of its corporate responsibility but also as a response to demands from large customers.

Along with TSMC, an increasing number of firms in Kyushu are shifting toward renewables.