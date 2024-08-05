Talent hunting is heating up in the Japanese semiconductor industry, which is booming thanks to efforts to enhance national economic security and the spread of generative artificial intelligence systems.

While projects to build big factories are underway in Hokkaido and the Kyushu region, job information company Recruit has reported a jump in job openings for chip engineers. Annual salaries offered to experienced workers have also risen.

According to a survey by Recruit Agent, a job information website for those seeking to change jobs, openings for engineer jobs related to the production of semiconductors or chipmaking equipment in fiscal 2023 jumped 14.24-fold from 10 years before.