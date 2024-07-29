Australia’s plans to introduce stringent rules on climate disclosures are driving up concerns among businesses about compliance in one of the world’s biggest per-capita emitters.

More than 6,000 companies — including listed and unlisted firms, financial institutions and asset owners — will eventually fall under the auspices of mandatory rules being rolled out from January.

Because Australia is a larger market, that will impact more companies than in New Zealand, Hong Kong and Singapore, all of which have been seen as standard-setters so far in Asia, according to data from Bloomberg Intelligence.