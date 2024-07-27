Japan sees the reaffirmation in the latest Group of 20 joint communique of existing commitments against excessive foreign exchange volatility as one of the major achievements, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Friday.

"We believe there were major achievements at G20, such as the inclusion of the reaffirmed foreign exchange commitments in the joint communique," Suzuki said, speaking at a news conference after the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Rio de Janeiro.

The commitments say the G20 major economies recognize that excessive volatility or disorderly movements in exchange rates can have adverse implications for economic and financial stability.