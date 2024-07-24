While only about 30% of Bank of Japan (BOJ) watchers say authorities will hike interest rates when they gather next week, more than 90% see the risk of such a move, according to a Bloomberg survey.

Some 14 of 48 economists predict BOJ Gov. Kazuo Ueda’s board will raise its policy rate from the current range of 0% to 0.1% at the July 31 conclusion of next week’s meeting, according to the poll.

Another 27% said the rate move is likely to come in September, up from 19% in a previous survey, and 35% said the hike will come in October. Some 94% said July would be the earliest timing of a rate hike in their risk scenario.