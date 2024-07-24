Amazon has launched an online service that enables consumers to purchase prescription medications at home in Japan through a partnership with major drugstores and pharmacies, the online retail giant said on Tuesday.

The new service, called Amazon Pharmacy, enables its customers to obtain medications without visiting physical pharmacies — helpful for those who have difficulty going outside due to physical conditions — through the use of the Amazon shopping app.

It could also come in handy for those with chronic health conditions, such as hypertension or allergic contact dermatitis, who need to stock up on prescription medications regularly, Amazon said.