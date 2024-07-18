Digital printing of clothes, a process in which inkjet printers are used to add color and patterns to fabric, is drawing attention in the apparel industry in Japan as an environmentally friendly alternative to current clothing production methods.

Digital printing allows for small-quantity production and caters to customers' tastes more precisely. It also consumes less water, thus easing the burden on the environment.

The spread of digital printing could change the existing industry norm in which clothes tend to be mass-produced to lower costs, industry experts say.