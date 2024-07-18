ASML Holding's shares fell as the prospect of more severe U.S. restrictions on its business in China offset growth in the Dutch firm’s order intake last quarter.

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is considering using the most severe trade restrictions available if companies including ASML continue to give China access to advanced semiconductor technology, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday before the company published its second-quarter results.

The U.S. is targeting ASML, which has a monopoly on making the machines that produce the most advanced semiconductors, as it ratchets up pressure to stem Chinese advances in the semiconductor industry. Shares fell even as the company reported that bookings rose 54% in the second quarter from the previous three months to €5.57 billion ($6.1 billion), beating estimates.