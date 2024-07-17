The prolonged downturn in luxury spending in China is unlikely to reverse this year, analysts and executives warn, deepening a rout which has wiped almost $200 billion off the sector's value in recent months.

Profit warnings from Burberry and Hugo Boss and a 27% drop in quarterly sales in China, Macau and Hong Kong from Richemont this week have reinforced concerns about weakness in China, where middle-class shoppers have cut spending on big-ticket items.

According to consultancy Bain, China accounted for 16% of €362 billion ($393.8 billion) of global luxury spending last year.