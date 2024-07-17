PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) is considering slashing up to half its financial services auditing staff in China, two people with knowledge of the matter said, as a regulatory investigation and an exodus of clients darken business prospects.

The move follows Chinese regulators' scrutiny of PwC this year for its role as the auditor of troubled property giant China Evergrande Group, which, in turn, triggered the exit of some clients.

PwC's financial services auditing operation employs at least 2,000 people across mainland China with main hubs in Beijing and Shanghai servicing clients such as banks, insurers, and asset and wealth managers, said the sources, who sought anonymity.