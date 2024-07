Mizuho Securities hopes to cash in on Japan’s low-budget animation films becoming popular worldwide by boosting financing for the sector.

The Tokyo-based brokerage is starting an investment fund for films by the end of this year.

It will initially have around ¥1.5 billion ($9.5 million) to ¥2.5 billion to deploy in financing, and it plans to invest about ¥800 million per movie.