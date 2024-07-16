A type of rock found under every continent holds the potential key to permanently trapping planet-warming carbon dioxide under the Earth’s surface.

44.01, a startup backed by Sam Altman’s Apollo Projects, is developing technology that injects CO2 a kilometer underground, where chemical reactions turn it into stone. That type of technology will likely be crucial to limiting the worst effects of global warming.

In addition to being funded by Altman’s group, the Oman-based startup has raised a $37 million Series A round led by Equinor Ventures with Shorooq Partners in the United Arab Emirates to expand internationally. Other investors in the round include Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund and Breakthrough Energy Ventures.