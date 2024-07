Japan's 225-issue Nikkei share average surged to an all-time high on Thursday, crossing 42,000 points for the first time after an overnight rally in U.S. stocks boosted investor sentiment.

The Nikkei ended 0.94% higher at 42,224.02, securing a third consecutive record high close this week. The benchmark index had hit a record intraday high of 42,426.77 points in early trading.

The broader Topix finished up 0.69% at a record high close of 2,929.17.