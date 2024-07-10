Europe’s Ariane 6 rocket lifted off on its inaugural flight to space after years of delays, seeking to prove that an old-fashioned, one-and-done launcher still has a place in an industry increasingly dominated by reusable vehicles.

The rocket, built by the Airbus SE-Safran SA joint venture ArianeGroup and operated by its Arianespace subsidiary, took off from French Guiana on the northern coast of South America on Tuesday at 3 p.m. EST.

Ariane 6’s debut mission is expected to last nearly three hours, overall.