More Japanese companies should venture into the Indian market, given a considerable improvement in its business environment, Yoshiyuki Enomoto, president of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in India (JCCII), said in a recent interview.

India's "strong growth will not stop" as "there is no major policy change" after Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered his third term last month, said Enomoto, chairperson and director of Mitsui & Co. India.

JCCII currently has some 550 member firms. Some 60% of the roughly 100 members that joined over the past two years are small and midsize companies. "The trend is completely different from before," when members were mainly large firms, Enomoto said.