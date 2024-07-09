India's tea prices have been soaring and are expected to stay high as heat waves and floods during the peak harvesting season slash output in key producing regions.

The price rise could support the beleaguered Indian tea industry, which has been struggling with rising production costs amid a negligible rise in tea prices in the past decade.

"Extreme weather events are hurting tea production. Excessive heat in May, followed by ongoing flooding in Assam, are reducing output," said Prabhat Bezboruah, a senior tea planter and former chairman of India's Tea Board.