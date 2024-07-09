Boeing is in talks with the U.S. Defense Department over how the planemaker's planned guilty plea could affect its extensive government contracts, a person briefed on the matter said.

On Sunday, the Justice Department said in a court filing that Boeing had agreed to plead guilty to a criminal fraud conspiracy charge to resolve an investigation linked to two fatal crashes involving its 737 MAX planes in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people.

A guilty plea potentially threatens the company's ability to secure lucrative government contracts with the likes of the U.S Defense Department and NASA, although government agencies can waive any restrictions. Final details of the deal are expected to be filed by July 19.