Japan is expected to demonstrate leadership in the Asia-Pacific region on climate change mitigation efforts such as reducing carbon dioxide emissions, Hiroshi Matano of the World Bank Group's Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency said in a recent interview.

Matano, executive vice president of MIGA, which works to promote cross-border investment in developing countries by providing guarantees such as political risk insurance and credit enhancement to investors and lenders, also expressed enthusiasm for reducing risks through guarantees in order to promote investment in low-income countries and connect them to a "cycle of growth."

Matano explained that there is significant room for emissions reductions in the Asia-Pacific region, a global center of growth, and expressed his expectation that Japan will continue its historic track record as a regional leader in climate change mitigation efforts as well.