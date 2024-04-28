The combined market capitalization of issues listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Prime section is approaching ¥1 quadrillion, two years after the market's realignment.

Since the April 2022 shake-up, in which most stocks on the TSE's former first section moved to the Prime section, the total market capitalization of the new top tier has grown some 40% while the number of companies fell 10%.

Although the section is becoming a true top-tier market as sought by investors, there is still a long way to go for listed firms to complete management reforms. In the shake-up, the TSE's four former sections — the first and second sections, Jasdaq and Mothers — were realigned into three sections — Prime, Standard and Growth.