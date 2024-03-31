Over 30% of major Japanese companies plan to hire more new university graduates in the spring of 2025 than this spring, a Jiji Press survey of 100 companies has shown.

Thirty-three companies said they plan to increase new graduate hires next spring. The number decreased by three from last year's survey but topped 30 for the third consecutive year.

Hiring appetite remains strong due to a structural labor shortage. In addition to new graduate hires, some companies are looking to hire mid-career workers to secure talent amid fierce competition.