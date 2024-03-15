Toyota engineers have developed a vehicle inspired by Miraidon, a character from the "Pokemon" game series in collaboration with Pokemon Co.

The vehicle will be on display at the Tokyo Midtown Hibiya complex for three days from Friday. Visitors will be allowed to ride it to feel as if they are in the Pokemon universe.

Toyota Engineering Society, a group of Toyota employees, launched the Miraidon vehicle project based on a survey of about 8,000 elementary school children.

The vehicle has a four-legged mode and a two-wheel drive mode. It can travel at a speed of around 3 kilometers per hour.

It will be on public display in the drive mode. At a media event on Thursday, it slowly walked in the four-legged mode.