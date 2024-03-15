The Bank of Japan is expected to end negative interest rates at its monetary policy meeting next week, sources close to the matter said Friday.

The move would be the first rate hike by the central bank in 17 years after it employed a number of unorthodox measures to revive the economy, which has been mired in chronic deflation.

The BOJ Policy Board is scheduled to meet Monday and Tuesday.

The central bank increasingly believes that the Japanese economy will be able to achieve 2% inflation sustainably and stably, after a survey showed that companies offered to raise wages at a faster pace this spring than they did a year before, other sources said.

The central bank is also considering abolishing its yield curve control program, which is designed to guide key long-term interest rates to around 0%, paving the way for an exit from its massive monetary easing campaign that has continued for 11 years.

BOJ Gov. Kazuo Ueda has said that the results of the wage talks will be an important factor for the central bank in deciding whether to end its negative rate policy.

Many major Japanese companies have fully met labor unions' pay hike demands in the wage talks. The BOJ believes that wage increases will spread to smaller firms amid severe labor shortages.

Personal consumption in Japan has been weak as consumers are reluctant to spend due to soaring prices. Still, the BOJ thinks that consumption will avert a serious downturn if companies raise wages significantly.