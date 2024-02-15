Japan’s economy unexpectedly contracted for a second quarter at the end of 2023, slipping into recession and clouding the Bank of Japan’s path toward ending its negative interest rate policy.

Gross domestic product shrank at an annualized pace of 0.4% in the final three months of last year, following a revised 3.3% contraction in the previous quarter, the Cabinet Office reported Thursday. Economists had expected the economy to expand by 1.1%. The report showed both households and businesses cut spending.

The data also confirmed that Japan’s economy slipped to fourth-largest in the world in dollar terms last year. Germany now has the world’s third-largest economy.