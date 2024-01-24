In December, Japan experienced a robust surge in exports, driven by a double-digit increase in shipments to the United States and a notable rise in exports to China, marking the first positive trend in 13 months.

According to a report from the Finance Ministry on Wednesday, exports grew by 9.8% compared to the same period a year ago, representing the most significant leap in a year and a reversal from the 0.2% decline reported in the previous month. This data, surpassing economists' expectations of a 9.2% increase, bolsters the outlook for Japan's economy to recover in the October-December quarter.

In contrast, imports declined by 6.8%, deviating from economists' forecasts of a 5.4% decrease. The trade balance shifted to a surplus of ¥62.1 billion ($419 million) from a revised deficit of ¥780.4 billion in the prior month.

The figures suggest that external demand might contribute to the economy's rebound in the fourth quarter, following a notable contraction in gross domestic product during the July-September period, marking the most significant decline since the height of the pandemic.

A return to growth could potentially facilitate the Bank of Japan's departure from its negative rate policy, aligning with the expectations of two-thirds of economists surveyed, who anticipate this shift by April.

The data released on Wednesday underscores the robust demand in the United States, where exports increased by 20.4% year-on-year, notably led by the automotive sector. Meanwhile, exports to Europe rose by 10.3%, and shipments to China experienced a gain of 9.6%, with chip-making equipment acting as the primary driver.

In its most recent quarterly outlook report, the Bank of Japan identified uncertainties in overseas economic activity and prices as influential factors for Japan's economic prospects. The report suggested that exports and production are anticipated to remain relatively stagnant for the time being.