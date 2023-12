Japanese camera-makers are trying to attract Generation Z — those now in their teens and their 20s — who are used to smartphone photography, by touting the uniqueness of their products, such as their small size or special video functions.

Older compact digital cameras are also making a comeback, with demand surging within the second-hand market.

In October, Fujifilm added the Instax Pal to its Instax instant camera lineup known as Cheki in Japan.