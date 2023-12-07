Jesse Livermore scanned trend lines. Warren Buffett sought a margin of safety. Peter Lynch bet on growth rates. In the long history of markets, trading systems and investment formulas hold an honored place.

Yet even the finance legends couldn’t have predicted what artificial-intelligence proponents are dreaming up these days, thanks to the computational firepower of language models like ChatGPT.

In this new world, there are automated programs that blare out warnings if corporate executives go on unnecessary tangents or jump between subjects — potential signs of anxiety about the future. Another AI model dissects product blueprints and graphs from business slides in an attempt to forecast stock swings. There’s even a trading tool that compares actual statements from the C-suite with imaginary dialogue cooked up by machines to figure out — somehow — market liquidity.