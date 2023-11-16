Japanese space startup Ispace will reach for the moon again after its first attempt to land a rover on the lunar surface in April ended in failure.

The second mission will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as early as the northern hemisphere winter of 2024, the Tokyo-based company said Thursday.

The payload of the lander — named ‘Resilience’ — includes a water electrolyzer, a module for experimenting with food production, a deep space probe, a commemorative metal plate based on Japanese anime series Gundam and a microrover developed by Ispace.