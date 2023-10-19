Toyota Motor said Wednesday that it expects its partial production halt in Japan to continue at least through the weekend, with the company seeing its operations disrupted following an explosion at a parts supplier on Monday.

The disruption has continued to widen, with 11 production lines at seven factories in Aichi and nearby prefectures halted as of Wednesday, expanding from 10 production lines at six factories the previous day, according to the world's largest carmaker.

Although one of the plants was set to resume operations on Thursday, the others will remain shut on Thursday and Friday.